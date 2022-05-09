CHICAGO — Sources tell WGN News that aldermen have reached a deal on a new ward wap.

The agreement avoids an expensive voter referendum during the June 28 primary. Estimates showed a battle at the ballot box could have cost taxpayers tens of millions of dollars.

The City Council Latino and Black Caucuses had been at war over the number of wards representing their communities.

The agreed map will include 14 majority Latino wards, 16 majority-Black wards and one ward with a Black plurality. The city will also get its first-ever Asian-majority ward.

Forty-one of the 50 council members must agree on a map before next Thursday’s deadline.

An official announcement is expected in the coming days.