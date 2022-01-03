Source: Congressman Bobby Rush to retire at end of current term

CHICAGO – Longtime Illinois Congressman Bobby Rush is retiring at the end of his current term and will not seek re-election, a source said.
He has served as U.S. representative for Illinois’ 1st congressional district since 1992.
Rush co-founded the Illinois Black Panther Party in 1968.
There are at least five other declared candidates in the Democratic primary so far for the district.
- Jahmal Cole
- Michael Thompson
- Chris Butler
- Kirby Birgans
- Dee Nix
An announcement is set for Tuesday morning at Roberts Temple Church Of God In Christ.
This story will be updated.