Source: Congressman Bobby Rush to retire at end of current term

CHICAGO – Longtime Illinois Congressman Bobby Rush is retiring at the end of his current term and will not seek re-election, a source said.

He has served as U.S. representative for Illinois’ 1st congressional district since 1992.

Rush co-founded the Illinois Black Panther Party in 1968.

There are at least five other declared candidates in the Democratic primary so far for the district.

Jahmal Cole

Michael Thompson

Chris Butler

Kirby Birgans

Dee Nix

An announcement is set for Tuesday morning at Roberts Temple Church Of God In Christ.

This story will be updated.