CHICAGO — Chicago Ald. Raymond Lopez announced his 4th District bid for Congress on Tuesday morning.

Lopez has been an alderperson of the 15th Ward since 2015, which as of 2020 includes parts of Back of the Yards, Brighton Park, Gage Park, West Englewood, Chicago Lawn, Canaryville and the Stockyards.

Jesus “Chuy” Garcia has been serving the 4th District, which includes parts of the Southwest Side and Western suburbs, since 2019.

Both ran for mayor in 2022 with Lopez withdrawing before the first round and Garcia finishing in fourth.

Garcia took over for longtime U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez in 2019, who retired after serving the district since 1993.

Lopez was a vocal critic of former Mayor Lightfoot and has been critical of policies of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. He ended up endorsing businessman Willie Wilson for mayor.