CHICAGO – Dozens of volunteers on Sunday distributed and installed smoke detectors for the American Red Cross ‘Sound the Alarm’ event.

Three new smoke detectors in Lessie Kellar-Lee’s home gave the Rosemoor resident some peace of mind.

“I don’t have to climb up on a ladder, they’re here to do it,” Kellar-Lee said. “I don’t have to change the battery, it’s good for 10 years. My mother is 89-years-old so it’s very helpful for me.”

Fifty volunteers arrived at more than 200 South Side homes as part of a national initiative to install 50,000 smoke alarms by the end of May. The Red Cross says since the start of the program, 1,200 lives have been saved nationwide, 33 of which in Illinois.