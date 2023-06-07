CHICAGO — Attention Chicagoland Swifties, Taylor has a message for you.

The music artist posted to Twitter Tuesday night and addressed all the fans who attended her ‘Eras Tour’ stops at Soldier Field.

The tour took over the Chicago stadium for a total of three nights.

“Chicago that was sooooo epic. Playing 3 nights at Soldier Field and getting to sing ‘You All Over Me’ with Maren Morris who I adore. You guys were so much fun to play for, I love you.”

Swift’s next tour stop is Detroit, Michigan this weekend.