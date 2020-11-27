Something to be grateful for: Groups stepping up so no one goes hungry this Thanksgiving

CHICAGO — It might be tough to be grateful this Thanksgiving, but seeing how many organizations and individuals are working to make sure no one goes hungry could change that.

Carnitas don Rafa restaurant was hired to make carnitas, rice and beans, chicken and mole, and churros for 50 hard hit-Latino families in five chicago neighborhoods.

Modelo beer donated $50,000 to support the effort and WGN’s own Lourdes Duarte helped pass out the meals.

The Salvation Army gave out 2,000 meals Thursday, serving up turkey, potatoes – white and sweet – green beans and cranberry sauce thanks to Levy Hospitality Group.

In His Hands Resource Center organized another giveaway with help from restaurants like Oooh Wee Soul Food, delivering meals to seniors, people with disabilities and the homeless.

“We’re so excited to be able to give back,” said Mark Walker, a co-owner of Oooh Wee Soul Food. “We just want people to stay uplifted during these trying times.”

They started thinking they could only feed 1,000 people, but it wound up being twice that much. They fed 2,020 in all, symbolic and fitting for this pandemic year.