CHICAGO — More details have been revealed in the fire that started inside the iconic Swift Mansion, including a battle between the owner and tenants.

Officials say the blaze started around 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of South Michigan in the Bronzeville neighborhood. The fire rekindled three times at the historic mansion.

At least 10 people were living in the building — and one of those tenants is claiming the mansion was set on fire to get them out.

Chicago police have confirmed the incident is being investigated as an arson.

The Swift Mansion was once the home of the Chicago Urban League and is currently the location for the Inner City Youth and Adult Foundation.

The organization is believed to help youth in the community, as well as house ex-convicts who are seeking a better future through finding employment.

WGN News spoke with one of the tenants Monday, who said he believes the fire is suspicious in nature.

“Somebody set it. For sure. For sure. That was to get us out of there. I’ll be honest with you,” said Wendell Smith.

Smith supplied WGN News with multiple lawsuits that were filed just one week ago, saying the owners were evicting the tenants to make way for housing migrants.

“They came in and tried to put us in the basement, saying we have two weeks. But they never gave us any notice. They never gave us nothing,” Smith said.

Smith said the living conditions have not been great for some time. He claims while paying between $400 and $500 a month, tenants have dealt with rats in the basement and leaks coming from the ceiling.

“This past Friday, they cut the water off on us. They shut the water off, locked the doors, nailed the door shed, changed the locks on us and everything,” Smith said.

WGN News attempted to speak with someone affiliated with the property, however they declined to comment.

As of Monday morning, no one had been arrested for the arson.