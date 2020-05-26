Some salons in Chicago area to reopen Friday, others must wait

CHICAGO — It has led to confusion, but Chicago’s reopening is moving slower than the rest of the state, which means some places that are only a few feet from each other need to wait to reopen.

One of the city’s most definitive limit markers is Howard Street which borders Evanston. While salons on one side of the street are preparing to reopen as soon as Friday, due to the state moving to Phase 3 of Gov. JB Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan, salons on the other side have to wait for Mayor Lori Lightfoot to give the green light.

Cally Raduenzel, the owner of Curls and Company, is preparing to reopen once the mayor says its OK. She said financially, the shutdowns have been really tricky. She said she is putting precautions in place for a reopening.

“We are taking the temperature at the door, they will wait in the car, like they’re supposed to,” she said. “I’m listening to the doctors because whatever they’re doing is what I want to do.”

On the north side of Howard, Michele Lamothe Salon owner, Michele Lamothe, others outside of the city limits will be playing by a different set of rules, with Phase 3 of Restore Illinois about to begin. She said she’s grateful to be on that side of Howard Street.

Like others, she’s prepping the salon, spacing out stations and appointments.

“I have four stylists,” she said. “It’ll be eight people so we have to have less than 10 people, so it works. Just eager to get it started and see where it goes.”

Back across the street in Chicago, the past few months have been a test, one for which Raduenzel is eager to take the final exam and reopen. She said her business needs it.

“It’s scary because the biggest thing owners are concerned with are keeping their staff and everybody safe and healthy but also that they have a job at the end of this,” she said. “But what good is a job if you don’t have your health?”

