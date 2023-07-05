CHICAGO — Some Metra trains are at a standstill amid Wednesday’s rush hour.

A Metra spokesperson told WGN News that the delays are due to a mechanical issue involving another train near Western Avenue. As a result, some Union Pacific Northwest inbound and outbound trains may be operating for up to 30 minutes behind schedule.

The Milwaukee North, Milwaukee West, and North Central lines were all at a standstill just after 4 p.m.

SkyCam9 flew above the scene on the Metra tracks on the city’s Near West Side at Artesian and Hubbard.

Trains may be delayed up to 45 minutes

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.