CHICAGO — Several Metra train lines experienced major delays Wednesday evening at Chicago’s Union Station due to Amtrak switching issues, according to Metra.

Riders on the BNSF, SouthWest Service and Heritage Corridor saw delays getting into and departing Union Station.

According to Metra’s website, this is because of ongoing Amtrak switch problems.

Metra said the service disruption plan at Union Station was implemented.

Riders can check the latest rider alerts from Metra online, but as of Wednesday evening, it appears all train lines are running back on time.

The BNSF line runs to Aurora, the SouthWest Service line runs to Manhattan and the Heritage Corridor line runs to Joliet.

A spokesperson for Amtrak said they were alerted to the issued around 5 p.m.

Both Metra and Amtrak trains continued to run with delays from the south concourse, the spokesperson said.