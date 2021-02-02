Some Chicagoans taking advantage of Tulsa’s $10,000 offer to relocate for remote workers

TULSA, Okla. – Some Chicagoans are taking advantage of an Oklahoma city’s offer of $10,000 to pack up and move there.

Tulsa is the state’s second largest city and their $10,000 offer is for remote workers to relocate.

The requirement for Tulsa Remote is that you already have to have a job and commit to staying at least a year.

“We’ve got a top 10 opera in the nation, we’ve got a beautiful ballet, we’ve got museums, we’ve got incredible amenities. The only difference is they’re cheaper and easier to get to, and there’s a stronger community built around them,” said community manager Grant Bumgarner.

Chicago transplant Bobby Reyes is one of three dozen Chicagoans who’ve made the move – or will in the coming months. Nearly 1,000 people from Illinois have applied.

They are trading Chicago’s high rises for Tulsa’s mid-rises and the hustle and bustle of a big city for a smaller community and a slower way of life.

“It did seem too good to be true. And one day when I was going to work on the bus, it was like 6 o’clock I was like why not?,” Reyes said. “So I filled out the application, did everything and sent it off.”

The program is meant to infuse new life, diversity and perspective to a city whose name translates to “Old Town.”

More than 400 people have taken that $10,000 bait and moved to Tulsa. And many have fallen hook, line and sinker for this city.

“Yea I think it’s home, you know and I think home will always be where you create it right?,” Reyes said.

Funding for Tulsa Remote comes from the George Kaiser Family Foundation.

