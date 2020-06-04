Some Chicago restaurants open for outdoor dining on first day of Phase 3

CHICAGO – On the first day restaurants in the city could reopen, diners took advantage of the nice weather to eat outside.

At Black Barrel Tavern in West Loop, the owner was able to put 20 tables on the sidewalk for Phase 3.

Joann Coughlin and her two daughters were excited to dine out for the first time in months.

“Having it open up tonight for the first time, we couldn’t help ourselves, but come here and at least celebrate the restaurant opening and celebrate Chicago as well,” Coughlin said.

Not all businesses are taking advantage of reopening yet, following weekend looting and riots in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

“It’s crazy to look across the street and see things boarded up. We don’t want that. We’re glad the mayor didn’t change anything and we were able to do this today,” owner Terry Psaltakis said.

In some neighborhoods, Mayor Lightfoot has approved street closures for restaurants to expand seating.

Lakeview – From Belmont to Diversey.

Little Village – on 26th Street from Central Park to Harding.

Chatham – On 75th Street from Calument to Indiana.

Gold Coast – On Rush Street from Oak to Cedar.

West Loop – On Randolph from the expressway to Elizabeth.