Some Chicago residents at wits’ end over lack of mail delivery

CHICAGO — Residents in some neighborhoods throughout Chicago are at their wits’ end with lack of mail delivery.

Seniors who live at the Rosenwald Courts apartments in Bronzeville are missing their bills, their checks and their medications.

“It’s very important that I receive my medicine when they deliver it. I have eye drops that need to go in the refrigerator if they deliver it late, my eye drops no good – they burn my eyes,” said Joann Coleman. “That’s how I know.”

Coleman said it’s been a month since her drops and her neighbors’ mail has been delivered.

Their alderman, Pat Dowell (3rd Ward), has even heard complaints from her constituents and people in other wards.

“It’s heartbreaking the response that I have to give my constituents they expect me to be able to solve it with the snap of a finger and I always have to remind them that the oversight and authority for the Post Office is at the federal level,” she said.

She plans to join a news conference with Congressman Bobby Rush Thursday to address the issues. Rush says he’ll share what he’s learned about their causes.

“It’s good to hold a press conference and to make people know that this is happening but beyond the press conference we need to see results,” said Dowell.

A statement from USPS says the delays are due to staffing shortages, the pandemic and the recent snow. But this community says it’s been a problem for well over a year – well before the snow and the pandemic.

“Please, if somebody’s listening,” said resident Frank Robinson. “Please give us some help.”

Read the full statement from the Postal Service below.

“We have experienced staff shortages at those locations and are currently using available resources to match the workload created by the impacts of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This includes bringing in extra resources at those locations. We have also been challenged by the recent accumulation of snow in our region and ask customers to keep the approaches to their mailboxes clear of ice and snow. We appreciate the patience of our customers and the efforts of employees as conditions change on a day-to-day basis. Mail delivery is ongoing from those locations. We encourage customers that have a concern with their mail delivery, questions about specific pieces of mail, and or other service issues to contact their local Postal station or our Consumer Affairs office at 312-983-8403. The Postal Service will diligently continue to investigate customer’s concerns and correct deficiencies to improve service to our communities.”