More Chicago area DMV locations will require appointments starting this week

CHICAGO — More Secretary of State’s Offices in the Chicago area will require appointments starting this week in order to reduce long lines.



Residents who need services such as road tests, REAL IDs, standard driver’s licenses and ID cards must make an appointment first.

Seniors, veterans, people with disabilities and expectant mothers can still be served as walk-ins. They also have the option to make an appointment.

The following locations require appointments starting on the dates noted:

Aurora (Sept. 10)

339 E. Indian Trail, Aurora, IL 60505

(Sept. 10) 339 E. Indian Trail, Aurora, IL 60505 Bridgeview (Sept. 7)

7358 W. 87th St., Bridgeview, IL 60455

(Sept. 7) 7358 W. 87th St., Bridgeview, IL 60455 Chicago North (Sept. 1)

5401 N. Elston Ave., Chicago, IL 60630

(Sept. 1) 5401 N. Elston Ave., Chicago, IL 60630 Chicago South (Sept. 3)

9901 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Chicago, IL 60628

(Sept. 3) 9901 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Chicago, IL 60628 Chicago West (Sept. 2)

5301 W. Lexington St., Chicago, IL 60644

(Sept. 2) 5301 W. Lexington St., Chicago, IL 60644 Des Plaines (Sept. 8)

1470 Lee St., Des Plaines, IL 60018

(Sept. 8) 1470 Lee St., Des Plaines, IL 60018 Joliet (Sept. 10)

201 S. Joyce Rd., Joliet, Il 60435

(Sept. 10) 201 S. Joyce Rd., Joliet, Il 60435 Lake Zurich

951 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich, IL 60047

951 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich, IL 60047 Lombard (Sept. 8)

837 S. Westmore B27, Lombard, IL 60148

(Sept. 8) 837 S. Westmore B27, Lombard, IL 60148 Melrose Park

1903 N. Mannheim Rd., Melrose Park, IL 60160

1903 N. Mannheim Rd., Melrose Park, IL 60160 Midlothian

14434 S. Pulaski, Midlothian, IL 60445

14434 S. Pulaski, Midlothian, IL 60445 Naperville (Sept. 9)

931 W. 75th St., Ste. 161, Naperville, IL 60565

(Sept. 9) 931 W. 75th St., Ste. 161, Naperville, IL 60565 Plano (Sept. 10)

236 Mitchell Dr., Plano, IL 60545

(Sept. 10) 236 Mitchell Dr., Plano, IL 60545 Schaumburg (Sept. 7)

1227 E. Golf Rd., Schaumburg, IL 60173

(Sept. 7) 1227 E. Golf Rd., Schaumburg, IL 60173 Waukegan (Sept. 9)

617 S. Green Bay Rd., Waukegan, IL 60085

(Sept. 9) 617 S. Green Bay Rd., Waukegan, IL 60085 Woodstock

428 S. Eastwood Dr., Woodstock, IL 60098

The downtown Chicago office inside the Thompson Center will keep walk-in services.

Appointments can made online at cyberdriveillinois.com or by phone. Appointments can be made up to 10 days in advance.