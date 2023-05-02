CHICAGO — Chicago’s Soldier Field is getting ready for one of the largest fundraising efforts of the year.

The Fight for Air stair climb is meant to get you thinking about air quality and lung health.

Hundreds of people, including WGN’s Lourdes Duarte, are taking the challenge to climb the stairs at Soldier Field.

WGN is partnering with the American Lung Association for the Stair Climb. WGN Radio and TV will have a team there on May 21.

More information and registration details at Fight For Air Climb’s website