Soldier Field transforms into ‘Santa’s Garage and Drive-in Experience’

CHICAGO — Soldier Field has reimagined its parking lot for the holiday season.

The Chicago stadium has partnered with production company, Frost Chicago, to transform the south parking lots in “Santa’s Garage and Drive-In Experience.”

The winter wonderland experience kicked off Sunday, Dec. 6 and will run through Wednesday, Dec. 23 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.

Santa’s Garage and Drive-In Experience will utilize the upper portion of the Waldron Deck as well as the South Parking Lot.

Each visitor will receive a complimentary hot chocolate and cookies (4 per vehicle), and are welcome to watch “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” on the two giant LED screen.

“We are thrilled to host this interactive and safe event during the holiday season. This will provide the people of Chicago with an exciting way to be together and celebrate the holidays at our biggest park in Chicago,” said Chicago Park District General Superintendent and CEO Michael Kelly.

Tickets will be sold exclusively online at www.Ticketweb.com in assigned time blocks. A discounted rate for day-time visitors is being offered at $45 while night-time visitor’s rate is $65 per vehicle (no oversized vehicles permitted).

Visit www.SoldierField.net for more information.