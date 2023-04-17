CHICAGO — Veterans looking for a job are encouraged to visit one of Chicago’s most historic venues for assistance on Thursday.

Disabled American Veterans is teaming up with RecruitMilitary to host the Chicago Veterans Job Fair this Thursday, April 20, at Soldier Field. The career event will begin at 11 a.m. and last through 3 p.m.

Sixty area employers such as Sysco, Walgreens, Eaton, Liberty Mutual are expected to attend.

Registration is free and is open to transitioning military service members, veterans, military spouses and dependents.

The Job Fair will take place in Soldier Field’s 1st Floor United Club.