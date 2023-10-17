CHICAGO — Soldier Field is hosting a job fair on Thursday for past and transitioning military service members.

Disabled American Veterans is teaming up with RecruitMilitary to host the Chicago Veterans Job Fair this Thursday, Oct. 19, in Soldier Field’s 1st Floor United Club. The career event will begin at 11 a.m. and last through 3 p.m.

Registration is free and available online to all transitioning military, veterans, military spouses and dependents.

More than 70 registered exhibitors are expected.