Soldier Field to become Chicago’s most scenic drive-in movie theater

CHICAGO — Fueled Events has announced the launch of CHI-Together, a socially safe entertainment series of drive-in music, entertainment and movie events in Soldier Field South Lot, kicking off Wednesday, July 8.

Audiences will be socially distant, with spots for people in cars, bikes or who just walk in. Cashless concessions, socially safe restroom bays and numerous sanitation stations will also be available.

The initial movie line-up includes “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and “Groundhog Day,” among others. There’s live music and entertainment before the show, too.

Doors open nightly at 7 p.m. with music entertainment to kick off the evening and movies start at

approximately 8:30 p.m. near dusk! Visit chi-together.com for more information and to purchase tickets. Tickets are $55 per car.

A portion of the proceeds from the tickets go to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.