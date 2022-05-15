CHICAGO — Hundreds took on the grueling challenge of climbing the stairs at Soldier Field for a good cause on Sunday.

Hustle Chicago, formerly known as Hustle Up the Hancock, celebrated their 25th-anniversary raising money for the Respiratory Health Association. RHA’s mission is to prevent lung disease, promote clean and extend lives through education, research, and policy change.

The event returned to Soldier Field’s 400 level due to COVID.

The fundraising goal was a$500,000, contributing to the more than $22 million raised in the last 25 years.

Many who reached the top, like double lung transplant recipient Steve Ferkau said there was a sense of gratitude and achievement.

“It’s an amazing gift,” Ferkau said.