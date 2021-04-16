Soldier Field prepares to welcome fans back for Chicago Fire FC home opener

CHICAGO — After a season of playing in front of an empty stadium, Soldier Field and the Chicago Fire FC prepare to welcome fans back in front of fans with limited capacity under COVID-19 guidelines.

The Fire are expected to host the New England Revolution in front of 7,000 fans Saturday night at Soldier Field, with the Fire able to raise capacity up to 25 percent as the season goes on.

COVID-19 guidelines remain a priority for staff ahead of the game, especially as cases continue to rise across the country.

“As you see every other row is potentially banded off completely, we need to make sure we maintain social distance for people coming into the game,” Soldier Field general manager Tim LeFevour said.

The stadium will also implement staggered entry times and assigned entry gates, processes that have been seen at other sporting events across Chicago to better ensure social distancing once inside.

Soldier Field will also be split into 15 zones, to which fans must stay in their designated area throughout the game.

Masks will also be required unless eating or drinking at one’s seat, with hand sanitizer stations plentifully spread out the stadium.

“I’ve been in this business for 40 years its just great to have people back that’s what the energy is about and why you run a building like Soldier Field,” LeFevour said.