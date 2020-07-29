Social distancing is on the menu as Chef Curtis Duffy opens the high-end Ever during a pandemic

CHICAGO — Opening a fine dining restaurant can be difficult in the best of times, but opening during a pandemic while many are struggling or closing is a whole new type of challenge.

Chef Curtis Duffy is banking on his reputation and a loyal following to carry him through as he opens Ever in the West Loop.

“It’s a unique opportunity that we’re opening up in a pandemic like this… but we’re willing to take that chance, we’re willing to take that risk,” Duffy said.

The kitchen is busy and the tables are set, but even before you enter Ever health questions, temperature checks and hand washing are on the top of the menu.

Duffy’s high-profile exit from Grace three years ago gave him the space to open his own restaurant, but more than a year of planning couldn’t have prepared Duffy and co-owner Michael Muser for opening in a pandemic.

Millions were spent on the build out, where layered hand-plastered walls give an almost cave-like feel leading visitors to a different place.

“We want them, as soon as they step inside of ever to just get disconnected from the bustling world outside and let us walk you through this wonderful restaurant,” General Manager Amy Cordell said.

It’s quiet inside the dining room, which is reinforced by soundproofing on the ceiling and 617 wooden slats of bleached white ash.

A view inside the dining room of the recently-opened Ever

“We take covid-19 very seriously but at the same time we want to take you from the outside world in general, that’s always been our plan,” Cordell said.

There’s just 14 tables inside, as their aim is intimate and distanced. Operating at 25 percent capacity means just 45 people per night, each paying $285 for an 8-10 course meal.

The price is on par with the city’s most expensive, like Alinea, where Chef Duffy once worked. Still, reservations are booked for the first two months.

“The cuisine is just an evolution of who I am and what we continue to believe in,” Duffy said.

The venture into high-end dining in an uncertain world is a bold step, and one the chef hopes pays off for the staff and guests.

“This means everything to me. The name is Ever for a reason. It’s every little moment that’s all bottled into this small restaurant,” Duffy said. “I’m just here to make the city proud.”