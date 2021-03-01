‘So thankful’: Non-profit gifts single mother newly furnished apartment in Chicago’s South Side

As she walks into her new apartment, Charisse McCraig-Thomas is leaving a different world behind. The working single mom, struggling to make ends meet, received an over-the-top helping hand Monday, much to her surprise.

“I can not express how thankful we are,” she said.

With her 2-year-old daughter, Khloe, both now have a place to call their own.

“I just wanted to be a good mom and be able to do more for myself and for [my daughter],” McCraig-Thomas said. “That is the biggest goal.”

With help from Dion’s Chicago Dream, the rent is paid for a year. The pantry will also be full of groceries, courtesy of Marianos. Dishes, pans and furniture will also be provided for McCraig-Thomas.

And Little Khloe will get her own kitchen set as well. Dion Dawson, of Chicago Dream, spearheaded the effort.

“Me coming from the background that I had where I had days where I wished I had more, I know what it means to really start from the bottom,” Dawson said.

McCraig-Thomas will work to improve her credit as well with help from LM Consulting. All that is asked of her in return is to pay it forward.

“I have been with friends, family members, you name it,” she said. “Staying in a basement. Working and praying every day.