CHICAGO — Snow showers continues to fall across the Chicago area Wednesday.

Light, gusty snow is expected this morning, with heavier snow in the forecast for the afternoon.

Cloudy and cold conditions with temperatures in the mid-30s. Winds: W 5-10 G15. High: 36.

Cloudy tonight with isolated snow showers and flurries. Winds: W 5-10. Low: 28.

Thursday Forecast: Mainly cloudy Thursday with a few snow showers and flurries and cold conditions. Winds: SSW 10-15 G25. High: 32.

