Snow blowers, shovels in full force as light snow continues across Chicago region

CHICAGO – As night falls and temperatures drop, piles of snow from a messy morning remain, with several inches blocking roadways and leaving motorists stuck.

“I couldn’t get out my house,” one local told WGN.

Chicagoans used snow blowers and shovels Sunday as the National Weather Service reports 8.8 inches and 9.1. inches of snow was recorded at Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Midway International Airport, respectively.

Some Chicagoans didn’t seem to mind the snowfall, however.

“It’s cool cause it’s Chicago,” Everett Dawson said. “Chicago is Chicago, baby!”

Dawson says he is keeping his spirits high despite the wintry weather finally showing up in full force.

“To me, it’s a good exercise to get out the house and do what you got to do and be safe at the same time,” he said.

Others were just trying to stay warm.

“We are hanging out, trying to enjoy what we can with the blizzard going on,” said Joe Boleski. He and his buddies made the most of the snowy Sunday but lighting up a campfire on their block to keep warm and assisting those in need.

One thing on the minds of many Chicagoans: safety.

Officials say more than 300 snowplows worked overnight to clear the roads. The clearing of main routes in time for locals’ Monday morning commute was a top priority. Residential roads are next in line.

“We want to get into those neighborhood streets just as fast as everyone wants us to get there,” an official said Sunday.