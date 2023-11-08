Two North Side restaurants, Atelier and Indienne, awarded first stars

CHICAGO — Michelin Guide has released its annual star list for Chicago restaurants.

Smyth in the West Loop took top honors with a three star rating.

Receiving three Michelin Stars is widely considered the highest accolade in the culinary industry.

Smyth joins Alinea in this elite tier of restaurants around the world. Alinea has received the honor consistently for the past 13 years.

Atelier in Lincoln Square and Indienne, located downtown, received their first one star rating.

Daisies, in Logan Square, was awarded a Green Star for it’s sustainability practices.

Previous Three Star spots that made the list again this year include, Alinea, Ever, Moody Tongue, Oriole, Boka, EL Ideas, Elske, Esme, Galit, Kasama, Mako, Next, Omakase Yume, Porto, Schwa, Sepia, Temporis and Topolobampo.