CHICAGO – A popular spinoff of a famous Chicago burger spot is opening a location right around Wrigley Field in 2023.

On Wednesday morning, it was announced Small Cheval will open a location in Gallagher Way. There wasn’t an opening date announced other than it’s expected to open up this spring, just as the Cubs start their regular season.

This will be located on the corner of Clark Street and Waveland Avenue where the Maddon’s Post restaurant was located. That was closed late in 2019 after just seven months in business after Cubs manager Joe Maddon, who partnered with chef Tony Mantuano to open the restaurant, didn’t return to the team.

It will be the sixth Chicagoland location for Small Cheval, which was opened in 2015 as a spinoff to the famous Au Cheval in the West Loop by Hogsalt founder and CEO Brendan Sodikoff. The restaurant’s menu features burgers, fries, shakes, soft drinks, and beer.

There are also Small Cheval locations in the West Loop, Old Town, Wicker Park, Riverside, and Hyde Park.

Gallagher Way, which was first known as the Park at Wrigley, opened in 2017 as part of the overall improvement project of Wrigley Field that lasted most of the decade. At the moment, it features the Brickhouse Tavern restaurant, Foxtrot Market, Jeni’s Ice Crea, a Cubs’ team store, Swag Golf store, along with the Lucky Dorr craft beer bar.

The Cubs are slated to open the 2023 regular season at home on Thursday, March 30 against the Milwaukee Brewers at 1:20 p.m.