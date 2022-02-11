Small business owner helps West Garfield Park residents now without a grocery store

CHICAGO — Without the presence of the Alderman or city officials, a small business owner set up shop in West Garfield Park to help a community that saw their lone grocery store recently close due to health violations.

The city’s health department closed the Save-A-Lot at 420 South Pulaski Road this week, due to a rodent infestation issue widespread throughout the store.

“We already lost ALDI over there and now we’ve lost Save-A-Lot so what are we gonna have next,” resident Maria Collins said.

With both former neighborhood stores gone, many residents lack the transportation necessary to shop at a store outside the neighborhood.

With a donation from Imperfect Foods, local resident and small business owner Deshawn Nelson decided to take action.

Nelson owns a moving company and packed his truck full of fresh produce, giving it to West Garfield Park residents for free.

He said he will be back every Friday until the Save-A-Lot reopens.