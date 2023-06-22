CHICAGO — One Chicago man has made it his mission to help those sleep better — by producing stodgy and nostalgic fake baseball broadcasts.

The man, who goes by the moniker Mr. King, grew up in Minnesota but has called Chicago home since 1996.

Like millions across the world, King was having trouble falling asleep in 2021. He entered the world of sleep podcasts, but wasn’t having a lot of success.

Then, King remembered the power some sports broadcasts can have with humans trying to nap.

“One night I was listening to a west coast (baseball) game and the ads were twice as loud,” Mr. King told WGN News.

He knew creating a monotone fake baseball broadcast could be a hit in the world ASMR sleep podcasts.

“It’s great to listen to a boring baseball game to help sleep,” Mr. King said. “I searched around for one thinking ‘someone had to be already doing that’ but I couldn’t find any.”

So King, along with his wife and friend Phil Hunter, got to work in late 2021.

Mr. King’s audio setup

He had the vision, but needed a league name, teams, player names and of course an announcer to call the games on a fake AM radio station.

Mr. King settled on the Northwoods Baseball Radio Network on WSLP-AM, which is the name of a real summer league for college prospects, and Wally McCarthy as the announcer.

“A veteran broadcaster, Mr. McCarthy has been calling games for WSLP for nearly three decades,” reads his bio on sleepbaseball.com.

The photo of McCarthy is actually a picture of King’s father from the early 80s. The voice behind McCarthy is King himself.

The first episode, a game between the Big Rapids Timbers and the Cadillac Cars was released on Jan. 7, 2022.

The tone never goes above “2” on the excitement scale, but the writing and subtle jokes could actually keep an insomniac up. In no particular order, here’s some of the clever writing King has included in the 14-and-counting broadcasts.

A skirmish breaks out during an old timers game.

Skunks on the field.

McCarthy describing a hitter as being “poured into his uniform.”

Delay for an inflatable tiger flying away from the park.

McCarthy saying “Mother of God” after dogs attack tree mascots running a race (an ode to the Brewers’ “Sausage Race.”)

Hot air balloon landing on the field.

Mr. King said his wife keeps a running list of fake player names with some even being used to hype up episode drops.

Pitcher Miya Yoshida from the Tomah Tigers

Mr. King said he’s seen a steady increase in downloads and feedback since the project began.

One Chicago man, who was searching a solution to his sleeping issues, found it and hasn’t looked back — queuing up four to five episodes per night.

“What makes Sleep Baseball different is the comfort of a baseball game on the radio,” Pat Sloan said. “There is some great humor as well with the commercials too being genuinely laugh out loud material.”

Mr. King’s aforementioned friend Phil Hunter writes and produces the commercials, which will never jump up in decibel levels.

As King continues the journey, it may have not ever come to fruition without Cubs’ Hall of Fame broadcaster Pat Hughes — who he credits as getting him back into baseball as an adult.

“Taking a nap to a Pat Hughes’ called Cubs game is one of the great joys of life,” Mr. King said.

Visit here to listen to all of the 14 episodes and counting.