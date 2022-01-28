Slain teen who performed at Obama’s 2nd inauguration to be honored with presidential center garden

CHICAGO — As crews work on the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park, a garden will be dedicated to Hadiya Pendleton — who was shot and killed nine years ago after performing at the president’s second inauguration.

Pendleton, from Bronzeville, was just 15 when she was killed in a South Side park close to Obama’s Kenwood home.

“At her funeral, I met her family her classmates and I immediately understood the power and potential that lay inside this young woman,” Michelle Obama said.

The slain teen became a symbol in the anti-gun violence movement. On Friday, Michelle Obama announced the naming of the “Hadiya Pendleton Winter Garden” in the upcoming Obama Presidential Center — which is slated to open in 2025.

“It will be a dazzling public space, full of freshness and light,” Obama said. “It will offer a warm welcome to all the visitors. It will be a place to gather to connect.”

