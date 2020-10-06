Slain teen remembered as good friend who mentored, encouraged others

CHICAGO — Friends and family gathered Tuesday in Bronzeville to honor 18-year-old Rashad Verner, a senior at Urban Prep High School who was shot and killed last week.

Verner was found with two gunshot wounds at a home in the 7000 block of South Paxton Avenue on September 28, and was taken to the hospital where he later died. A 19-year-old also found at the scene with gunshot wounds survived.

“I remember on Monday, he looked at me in the eye and said, I’ll be right back bro, I love you,’ and I never thought that would be the last time I saw my big brother,” his friend Miles Rowe said.

Verner was remembered Tuesday as the friend who everyone considered a big brother and pushed others to achieve.

“I just want to say that I love him; I want to make sure I overcome for him and try to be great, like he was trying to be great,” his friend Lamontae Morbley said.

The youngest of nine children, he was a standout on the football field for the Urban Prep High School Lions and a mentor for many, according to family and friends.

“I know he’ll be do great things in his next life because hew was an amazing young man while he was here,” said LaToya Wilson, an academic counselor at Ruban Prep.

Police are investigating the incident. Verner’s family believes he was an accidental target.