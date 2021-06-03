Skunk eats eggs of ‘Monty and Rose’, beloved piping plovers at Montrose Beach

These are picture of Piping Plovers on Montrose Beach Monday afternoon. The Piping Plover is listed on the Federal Endangered Specie List. The pair at Montrose are being closely monitored.

CHICAGO — A skunk ate three eggs and destroyed the nest belonging to beloved piping plovers ‘Monty and Rose’, who have settled at Chicago’s Montrose Beach for three years, according to a collaboration that watches the pair.

At some point Wednesday night, a skunk attacked the nest belonging to the two piping plovers, eating the eggs in the nest. Both of the birds are OK.

The birds have faced difficulties at Montrose Beach since settling at the beach for the third consecutive summer. In June 2019, the birds lost their nest due to flooding and had a rebuilt nest with an egg just five days later.

Two birdwatchers observed Monty and Rose courting and scraping on the beach Thursday morning.

According to the collaboration, the entire dunes area will remain closed with plans under way for a larger exclosure.