Though chilly by recent standards, Wednesday’s 36-deg high came in 3-deg above normal and the day, as a whole, ends up the 15th consecutive day of ABOVE NORMAL TEMPS.

Flurries and a bit of freezing drizzle occurred sporadically during the day but amounted to little.

Chicago’s ground remains FREE OF SNOW. An in-house look for January 3rd snow coverage over the past 100 years (back to 1923) indicates BARE GROUND IS NOT AN ANOMALY. 38 of the past 100 years (38% of them) have recorded no snow on the ground Jan 3rd. But snow HAS been on the ground on this date 62 of the past 100 years—-and 40 of the past 100 years have had an inch or more of snow on the ground this date. Eight have had more than 6″ down and 3 of the past 100 years have recorded a 10″ or greater snowpack—this heaviest of them the 17″ on the ground on this date in 1999.

Lower 48 U.S. snow cover remains far below levels observed last year at this time. Just over 20% of the continental U.S. had snow on the ground—roughly half the snow coverage (38.7%) of a year ago.

High pressure is to bring sunshine back to Chicago’s weather scene Thursday. There will be scattered clouds but it should be a much brighter day than Wednesday has been with temps finishing out the week and over the coming weekend topping out in the 30s—modestly ABOVE THE NORMAL low 30-deg highs.

An active storm track is to develop across the U.S. in the coming week—clouds with the first of those systems, the heart of which is to pass south of the metro area, are to return to Chicago’s airspace late Thursday night and then dominate through the weekend. There are indications light snow possibly mixed with some drizzle or freezing drizzle is to swipe the area Friday night and sporadically over the weekend.

FAR AND AWAY—THE WEATHER SYSTEM OF GREATEST POTENTIAL CONCERN IS A POTENTIAL WINTER STORM, still indicated as likely to sweep into the Midwest early next week—its precipitation reaching Chicago in the Monday night, Tuesday and Tuesday night time frame. The storm has been establishing near record low barometric pressure readings in sections of southwest Alaska and the northern Gulf of Alaska—where it produced a central barometric pressure of 942 mb (27.81″). With a 165 mph jet stream involved in its development overhead and surface winds gusting past 60 mph on sections of the southwest Alaska coastline, it’s a formidable system.

Models are still taking it south across the U.S. Rockies and positioning over eastern Colorado, northeast New Mexico and the Texas and Oklahoma panhandle by the close of this weekend. From there, the storm—with a huge precip shield and strong winds which will build into Chicago by Tuesday—is to lift northeastward. Early model guidance, with a projected storm track suggesting a potentially significant band of snow could set up in areas close to Chicago if not involving Chicago, make this a storm potential to monitor.

IT IS FAR TOO EARLY FOR ANY STORM RELATED WATCHES, WARNINGS OR ADVISORIES—AND WELL AHEAD OF THE PRODUCTION OF RELIABLE SNOW ESTIMATES. ALL ARE DAYS AWAY if they become necessary at all. But the consistency of model forecasts in producing what could be the most significant system of a winter season which has completely lacked storms of this intensity suggest we have some potentially challenging winter weather coming into parts of the Midwest next week.

And it may not be the only snow potential in the week which follows its arrival. Plus, were it to lay down a fresh cover of snow, that could encourage some frigid air bottled up in Canada to make the southward trek into the Midwest. Indeed, model temp projections take this week’s average Chicago temp—already coming in more than 10-degrees colder than last—closer to more typical January levels. Such a change would result in MUCH COLDER FEELING WEATHER than we’ve been experiencing.

We’re at the “WHERE THERE’S SMOKE, THERE MAY BE FIRE” point with regard to a potential active winter weather week next week—but MANY RELIABLE DETAILS OF SUCH A SYSTEM’S POSSIBLE IMPACT ARE STILL DAYS AWAY. STAY TUNED!

HERE’S MY LATEST WEDNESDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (1/3/2024):

TONIGHT: Clouds break at times, colder. A few flurries possible. Low 25—but closer to 20 colder inland locations.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. A few flurries possible. High 35.

THURSDAY NIGHT: An overcast re-develops late. A few flurries remain possible. Chilly. Low 26—upper teens inland.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy. Similar temps. High 36.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY: A good deal of cloudiness, little change in the chilly (but still modestly ABOVE NORMAL TEMPS). An occasional period of flurries or some light snow—even a bit of mixed drizzle possible. High Saturday and Sunday 37.

MONDAY: Clouds linger. High 38.

MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT: Monitor forecasts. Strengthening winds with growing prospects for snow. Snow accumulations possible. Wind gusts to 30 mph possible Tuesday. High Tuesday 34.

WEDNESDAY: Partial clearing after possible lingering morning flurries. QUITE WINDY and colder. High 31—settling lower during the day.