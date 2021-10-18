Six-year restoration project to begin on I-80

Governor Pritzker announced a six-year, $1.2 billion restoration project for I-80 in Will, Grundy and Kendall counties on Monday, in an effort to repair infrastructure that is more than 50 years old.

The area for which the project is slated for replaces old infrastructure that currently sees approximately 80,000 drivers each day.

The project will include the redesign of auxiliary lanes and interchanges to reduce congestion along 16 miles of the highway, along with the rehabilitation of 30 bridges along the roadway.

To help reduce the impact of families near the highway, the project will also feature eight miles of noise walls, with new pedestrian and bike lanes as well to help keep communities connected.

Work began on I-80 during this past summer, with the project slated to be finished in 2027.