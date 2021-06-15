Six people injured after porch collapses in South Austin

CHICAGO — Six people are injured after a porch collapsed at an apartment building Tuesday afternoon on the city’s West Side, according to Chicago fire officials.

Authorities said the staircase collapsed in the 1800 block of S. Lavergne Ave., in South Austin.

One of the victims is in serious condition, officials said. The five other people injured are considered to be in fair condition.

Officials say two of the people injured were young adults.

This is a developing story.