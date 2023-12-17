SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Six Eagle Scouts were honored for reaching the highest point in service.

Troop 297 from Hoffman Estates and Schaumburg hosted the Eagle Court of Honor.

“And so today is just a way to celebrate that,” Eagle Scout Pavan Kannan.

In Boy Scouts, only 1-2% ever achieve the highest rank of Eagle. Their patrol of Troop 297 is at 80 percent.

“It’s impressive, you must be proud. I’m very proud and I’m also very grateful because it’s not just one person doing this, it’s a whole community coming together,” Troop leader Dr. Sudesh Kanan said.

A community that’s watched these young men grow. Most of the new Eagle Scouts started together in the same troop as Tiger Scouts.

“We have Ajeet, Sudge, Pavan, Josh Chris and then myself,” another new Eagle Scout, Shane Anders said.

Each one of them has spent years working toward becomoing an Eagle Scout.

“There’s a lot of different ranks and you have to earn merit badges and learn different skills,” Anders said.

Upwards of 25 are needed to achieve Eagle Scout ranking.

“And the last thing you have to do is the eagle project. It’s a really big undertaking, probably one of the most difficult things I’ve done in my life,” Kannan said.

His project was organizing the rehab of a local volleyball court where they replaced all the sand in the court, repainted the net poles and replaced the net on it.

Shane’s was raising money and renewing parts of the Spring Valley nature center.

“We planted a bunch of trees and shrubs along their property lines, which is really great,” Anders said.

Culminating in an honor earned by so few, unless you’re a part of Troop 297 who’ve grown together all these years.

“To me the thing it means the most is brotherhood because none of us can get to Eagle alone, you need to have adults, volunteers and my fellow scouts to make sure I’m on the right track, I can’t do it alone, Kannan said.

The group of Eagle Scouts started out as boys and grew into young men, ready to spread their wings.