Sisters of the ‘Trinity Irish Dancers’ entertain on different kind of St. Patrick’s Day

CHICAGO — Despite no large gatherings and parades, some Chicagoans still celebrated by watching traditional Irish dancing.

At Eris Brewery in Irving Park, happy patrons are excited for the Trinity Irish Dancers, who are only 14, 12 and 10.

They’re made up of Malloy,14, Madeline, 12 and Mariella Herman, 10.

The dancing is a love shared by the whole family. The girls have been doing jigs and reels for years.

“My grandma wanted us to try it and it stuck I guess,” Mallory said.

But the last year has been different in the pandemic with their basement becoming a dance studio after lessons shifted online last March.

But the new normal, hasn’t been so bad overall.

“There’s only 4 in my class only virtual so my teacher can really look and tell us what we need to fix,” said Madeline.

This however, is quite an unusual St. Patrick’s Day for the trio. The luckiest day of the year is normally spent dancing the day away.

“I wanna do all the 10 shows a day and all stuff like that,” Madeline said.