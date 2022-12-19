CHICAGO – The sister of a Chicago police officer is now facing charges stemming from the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The FBI has identified Agnieszka Chwiesiuk, 29, of Chicago, as the woman who appeared in the pictures found on the cellphone of her brother, Karol Chwiesiuk.

The images show the siblings at the rally and later breaching the Capitol.

Karol Chwiesiuk was arrested last year at a family home in Chicago. Court records show that Agnieszka Chwiesiuk asked the arresting officers, “Are you going to arrest me too?” Though officers declined, further investigation revealed that Agnieszka Chwiesiuk accompanied her brother during the attack on the Capitol, resulting in her eventual arrest.

Both siblings face federal charges, including entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct.