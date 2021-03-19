Sister Jean thrilled to join Loyola Chicago for NCAA tournament

College Basketball: NCAA Final Four Preview: Closeup portrait of Loyola Chicago Loyola Chicago nun and team chaplain Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt on court during team practice session on eve of gamevs Michigan at Alamodome. San Antonio, TX 3/30/2018 CREDIT: John W. McDonough (Photo by John W. McDonough /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X161839 TK1 )

CHICAGO (AP) — Loyola Chicago is back in the NCAA Tournament. And Sister Jean will be there, too.

The 101-year-old team chaplain’s lobbying paid off when the school reversed course and announced she will go. That means she gets to watch her beloved Ramblers in person for the first time this season when Loyola meets Georgia Tech in Indianapolis on Friday.

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt couldn’t be happier. She says she wanted to go “because of the team.”

The Ramblers are in the tournament for the first time since their stunning Final Four run in 2018. Sister Jean became at celebrity at age 98 back then with national TV interviews. She even got her own bobblehead.