Sister Jean excited before heading to Indy for Loyola’s Sweet Sixteen game

CHICAGO – Sister Jean checked in with WGN News before heading down to Indy to watch Loyola play Oregon State in the Sweet Sixteen.

After last year’s March Madness was canceled due to the pandemic, the 8-seeded Loyola Ramblers are playing Oregon State Saturday afternoon at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

“I do like watching them and seeing them on the court,” Sister Jean said. “The last two games has been a real thrill for me. I have seen they have grown a lot since I last saw them face-to-face, matured, played faster, better with precision.”

The fully vaccinated 101-year-old is hoping her Ramblers can make it all the way.

“I believe they can still do it,” she said. “I’ve waited since 1963 because i saw that game too. If we got this, it would be perfect.”

The most popular Rambler fan is a big hit on campus.

“I get texts from my friends saying Sister Jean runs this city,” sophomore Molly Bourbon said. “There’s this meme going around Air Jean instead of Air Jordan, that is so funny.”

Porter Moser and company are hoping to advance to their second Final Four in three years.