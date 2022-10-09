CHICAGO — With the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon in the books, let’s take a look back at this year’s race.

According to a post-race press release, more than 40,000 runners took to the streets of 29 Chicago neighborhoods in the 44th running of the race, the highest total number of participants since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the elite competition field, the women’s race turned into a world record chase with Ruth Chepngetich flying out of the gates with a 4:47 first mile.

The 2019 world marathon champion notched a sub-five-minute mile pace until mile seven when she checked in at 5:02. Chepngetich maintained world record pace through the 40K marker, but lost speed in the final kilometers before crossing the finish line in 2:14:18, just 14 seconds shy of the fastest time ever.

Emily Sisson, the American half-marathon record holder, finished second behind Chepgnetich with a marathon time of 2:18:29, which set an all-time record for American women marathon runners.

In the men’s race, Benson Kipruto used a signature late-race surge to expand his lead before taking first place with a time of 2:04:24, a personal best.

Conner Mantz attempted to break the American men’s marathon record but came up just 20 seconds short. Mantz’s time of 2:08:16 is good for the seventh fastest time in U.S. history.

2016 and 2017 Chicago Marathon champion Marcel Hug broke the longest standing record at the event Sunday. Hug came across the finish line with a time of 1:25:20 in the men’s elite wheelchair competition, a blistering 96 seconds faster than the previous world record of 1:26:56 set by Heinz Frei in 2010.

Susannah Scaroni wheeled her way to a dominant victory in the women’s elite wheelchair race, clocking a time of 1:45:48, nearly four minutes faster than second place finisher Tatyana McFadden (1:49:46), a nine-time Chicago Marathon champion herself.