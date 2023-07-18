CHICAGO — With a lineup that reflects a rich history of house and electronic music, festival-goers can look forward to a weekend of legendary proportions at ARC Music Festival this Labor Day weekend.

From Sept. 1-3, ARC Music Festival will mark their third year of honoring a form of music that uniquely can only be from Chicago.

“There is no festival in Chicago that focuses on house and all its different forms, which is crazy considering Chicago is the birthplace of house music.” ARC Music Festival Founder John Curley said.

From over 50 artists like Chicago’s very own DJ Lady D to Derrick Carter, to electric dance music icons Eric Prydz and Fatboy Slim, will come together to pay tribute to the relationship between house music and the city of Chicago.

“I believe this is one of the most important festivals that’s been thrown together in a long time,” Fatboy Slim said in the aftermovie. “There’s a statement being made here that quality and culture matter.”

From newcomers to those who have been around the scene for nearly five decades, ARC Music Festival provides a space for all walks of life to come together and celebrate Chicago being the “home of house music.”

“House music remains Chicago’s gift to the world and it’s time to remind people where it came from,” Grammy Award winning artist Fatboy Slim said in the ARC Music Festival 2022 Official Aftermovie.

