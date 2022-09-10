CHICAGO — The Chesterfield Community Council hosted the 16th annual Silas Purnell College Expo Saturday.

The expo took place in Tuley Park with 40 colleges and universities taking part in an event that was designed to help South Side K-12 students find college resources.

The event, named in honor of former Coca Cola marketing manager and Tuskegee Airman Silas Purnell, was created in remembrance of his efforts to help counsel students on how to approach looking into college.

Silas Purnell offering advice to a high school student.

During the 1960s, Purnell would spend his time away from work helping guide local high school students through the collegiate admissions process while also helping them find scholarship money. Eventually, this would lead Purnell to help run the college prep program at Ada S. McKinley Community Services, which helps organize the the college expo bearing his name.

Since the program was established, the Silas Purnell College Expo has helped more than 75,000 African American students go to college.

