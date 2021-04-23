Signs of normalcy return to Chicago area with openings of Six Flags, Medieval Times

CHICAGO — As access to COVID-19 vaccines has expanded to all adults, signs of normalcy are beginning to return to the Chicago area after over a year of life in the pandemic.

For Mary Burza, who received her second COVID-19 vaccine dose on Friday, getting back to some fun things that have been put on hold sometime soon is a lot to look forward to.

Businesses across the Chicago area that rely on large crowds are beginning to reopen this weekend, with the popular Skydeck opening their doors to the public today.

“In about two weeks when I’m fully vaccinated, I’ll probably start doing some of those things as well,” Burza said.

In Gurnee, a return to the roller coasters after a very difficult 2020 is heavily anticipated.

“We are so glad to put that behind us, start looking forward and opening our doors tomorrow at 10:30. I’m so excited,” Hank Salemi of Six Flags Great America said.

Salemi said plenty of precautions are taken at the park to ensure safety, including masks, social distancing and sanitation stations along with more advanced measures such as mobile ordering at all restaurants and touchless metal detection.

For those not looking for the twists and turns, Medieval Times in Schaumburg is opening their doors this weekend as well, offering groups a unique meal and show.

As more activities begin to safely become a possibility, many people are looking forward to a summer that feels a little more normal.