CHICAGO — An 80-year-old shuttle bus driver is in critical condition after a crash at O’Hare International Airport.

The accident happened around 2:15 a.m. Friday in the 0-100 block of West Terminal Street, near Terminal 5.

According to police, the man was driving the bus southeast-bound when it struck a light pole and concrete retaining wall. The 80-year-old was ejected through the windshield, police said.

He was transported to Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition. No passengers were onboard at the time of the crash, according to police.

Major Accidents is investigating.