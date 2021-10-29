Shriners Hospital holds Halloween car-nival ahead of spooky weekend

CHICAGO — Shriners Hospital held a Halloween “car-nival” on the city’s Northwest Side to kick off the Halloween weekend.

Organizers said that the event was a success despite the rain, with decorations and costumes holding up well for giving out plenty of candy.

More than 100 patient’s and staff’s families came to Shriner’s Hospital for its’ annual Halloween carnival and costume event, with this year giving the event a bit of a different look.

For two-year-old Jacob, the event was something he had been waiting all day for.

To battle the rain, organizers came prepared with raincoats, umbrellas and tents while celebrating the weekend with plenty of creative costumes and an indoor pumpkin contest. The Mario Brothers theme took the grand prize.

“They’re doing whatever they can to keep them busy in the meantime and keep their mind off of that they’re actually doing some work, so it’s great!”