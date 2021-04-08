Shots fired from vehicle in three different instances on Lake Shore Drive: police

CHICAGO — Chicago police say one vehicle is tied to three separate instances of shots fired Thursday morning on Lake Shore Drive, according to preminary information.

Police said the first call of shots fired came at 8:55 a.m. in the northbound lanes near 35th Street. A male in another vehicle reported being shot at.

Around 8:57 a.m. a 23-year-old man claims he was driving northbound on the 2500 block of South Lake Shore Drive, when a grey Nissan Altima attempted to move into his lane. According to police, when the victim slowed down to let the vehicle pass, a man in the Nissan rolled down the window and pointed a handgun at his vehicle and fired one shot.

The victim got off at State Street and was not hit or injured. The offending vehicle continued on Interstate 55.

Around 9:05 a.m., police said they received another call of shots fired from a gray Nissan in the 500 block of South Halsted Street. The victim was a female, police said.

Police say no arrests have been made. An investigation is underway.

The shooting comes days after a 1-year-old was critically injured during a road rage incident on Lake Shore Drive.