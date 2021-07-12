Shots fired ends mobile mammogram event early on South Side

CHICAGO — Shots fired at a mobile health screening event Monday forced it to end early on the South Side after several people were able to get mammograms and vaccines.

One of the bullets hit the Alpha Kappa Alpha’s mobile mammogram van as a woman was receiving a mammogram. It caused the event, which was scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to end early.

Monday’s event took place at Local Market, located in the 2100 block of East 71st Street. On Saturday, the van was at Imani Village, located in the 900 block of East 95th Street

Despite the shooting, several residents were happy to receive a variety of health screenings. Yolanda Dorsey was on her way to the grocery store when she heard the music and decided to check it out. Next thing she knew, Dorsey was signing up for a free mammogram.

“I just found out last week that my aunt has breast cancer,” she said. “I was thinking maybe it’s time.”

In addition to mammograms, residents were also able to get free blood pressure, cholesterol and HIV tests.

Around 30 mammograms and nearly 50 COVID-19 vaccinations were given out on Monday.

There were no injuries reported with the shooting. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

