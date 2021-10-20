Shots fired at Dolton police on Bishop Ford Wednesday night

CHICAGO — Traffic was backed up for hours Wednesday night on the Bishop Ford after shots were fired at Dolton police.

CFD said shots were fired at Dolton police near 130th and the Bishop Ford at around 6:40 p.m. in the inbound lanes.

All inbound lanes were closed as police investigate.

A witness, who was transported by Chicago fire for being “shook up,” told authorities they witnessed someone in a U-Haul fire shots at Dolton police near 130th Street.

Read more Chicago News Headlines here

No other injuries were reported.