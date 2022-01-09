Shortage of semi-trucks continues to affect overall supply chain issues

CHICAGO — As an ongoing computer chip shortage continues to affect the auto industry among many others, a shortage of used cars has led to a shortage of used semi-trucks as well, further affecting the supply chain.

“A truck you could probably buy for $40,000 a year ago, you’re going to have to pay $60,000 for now,” farmer Matt Knudson said.

Knudson is looking to buy a rig to help get his family’s products out on the road and into the market, but finding a new truck has been an uphill journey of its own.

“We’re looking at upgrading, getting a different truck to haul grain with, from the farm to the elevator or from the field to the elevator,” Knudson said.

Supply shortages and higher prices have impacted the global economy over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, putting a further strain on an already inflating economy.

“These finance companies are looking at financing a truck that has 700,000 miles on it and they’re looking at the numbers like ‘how do we make this work?’ But you have to keep freight moving, you got to keep food in the grocery stores and they got to make it happen,” sales consultant Todd Sipe said.